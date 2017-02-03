Raees: Pakistan release of the Shah Rukh Khan film put on hold?
After hogging enough controversy in India for featuring Pakistani actor Mahira Khan , supporting gangsterism and showing a religion in a bad light, the release of Shah Rukh Khan's Raees was quite a challenge for the makers. But it looks like the film, despite doing wonders at the Indian box office, has another hurdle to cross.
