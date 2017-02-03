Preity Zinta exclusive interview: 'Not doing films a conscious call'

After a four-year sabbatical, actress Preity Zinta, who is all set to return to the big screen with 'Bhaiyyaji Superhit', discusses her Bollywood comeback and the man who inspired her to return After a four-year sabbatical, actress Preity Zinta is set to return to the big screen with Bhaiyyaji Superhit, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. In an interview to hitlist, Preity said staying away from movies temporarily was a deliberate move.

