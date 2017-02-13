Phillauri Poster 3: Anushka Sharma stuns her groom Suraj Sharma in this new rom-com!1 hour ago

Phillauri Poster 3: Anushka Sharma st...

Anushka Sharma is shining once again in Bollywood but as a producer of Phillauri, and her fans cannot stop appreciating her! Anushka is also going to be a part of this film where she will play a bride and a spirit who wants to go to her 'tree' back! The story is a romantic comedy drama that also has newbie actor Suraj Sharma and the Udta Punjab actor Diljit Dosanjh who recently won the filmfare award for the best male debutant. Now after the amazing response to the trailer and two posters of Phillauri, Anushka recently shared a new third poster of the film which is equally interesting as the first two ones! In the new poster, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress glows as a new bride waiting near the tree she rests in.

