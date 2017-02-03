Phillauri: 5 things that we loved abo...

Phillauri: 5 things that we loved about the trailer of Anushka Sharma's film

Read more: DNA India

The theatrical promo of Phillauri which won a lot of appreciation from senior editors in the preview, has been finally unveiled. The 3 minute trailer has won everyone's heart and here are 5 things we loved about the trailer... Who would have expected the makers of a NH10 to take a completely different route and make a film like Phillauri? Well, trust Anushka to do the magic! While NH10 was intense, gritty and hard-hitting, Phillauri is the exact opposite - funny, quirky and light-hearted.

Chicago, IL

