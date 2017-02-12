Pass the popcorn: A new movie theater would boost Downtown
Hollywood likes to make movies in the city of Pittsburgh. Wouldn't it be grand if more movies could be seen here? The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is studying the possibility of turning the former Bally Total Fitness Club on Sixth Street, Downtown, into a four- to six-screen theater that would show major current films and complement other Cultural District venues.
