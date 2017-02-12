Pass the popcorn: A new movie theater...

Pass the popcorn: A new movie theater would boost Downtown

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Hollywood likes to make movies in the city of Pittsburgh. Wouldn't it be grand if more movies could be seen here? The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is studying the possibility of turning the former Bally Total Fitness Club on Sixth Street, Downtown, into a four- to six-screen theater that would show major current films and complement other Cultural District venues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cinema Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t... 1 hr wow 2
News Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14) Feb 5 Quiet Phart 5
News Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer... Jan 27 Rose of Tralee 2
News 'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... Dec '16 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11) Dec '16 Christine in Mich... 385
News Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News THIS: Trailer Trashtalk Oct '16 Fckwhitepeople 1
See all Cinema Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cinema Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,372 • Total comments across all topics: 278,799,225

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC