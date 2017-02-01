Pakistan lifts ban on Bollywood films: 'Kaabil' to release across the border
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in Pakistan issued a notification on Tuesday, announcing that the government has decided to continue with the existing open policy of displaying all international movies, including Indian films, in Pakistan cinemas. Kaabil will be the first film post the months-long ban to release.
