Pakistan bans Shah Rukh starrer 'Raees'
Islamabad: The release of much-anticipated Bollywood film "Raees" starring Shah Rukh Khan and Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, was on Monday banned in Pakistan due to its "objectionable" content. The Central Board of Film Certification said the Rahul Dholakia directorial, which marks Mahira Khan's Bollywood debut, will not release in the country.
