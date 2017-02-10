Pakistan bans hit Bollywood film starring Pakistani actress
Pakistan has banned cinemas nationwide from screening an Indian blockbuster movie starring a famous Pakistani actress, a censor official said on Tuesday, the latest media clampdown after last year's spike in tension between the nuclear-armed neighbours. The movie "Raees" has been highly anticipated in Pakistan, a nation of 190 million people where Bollywood's elaborate song-and-dance sequences are wildly popular, as it marks the debut of actress Mahira Khan alongside Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan.
