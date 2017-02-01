Pace People This Week: Asian Cinema, Study Abroad And Special Advocacy

Pace University associate professor of communication studies, Satish Kolluri , and Confucius Institute executive director and professor of history, Joseph Lee , co-edited the book "Hong Kong and Bollywood: Globalization of Asian Cinemas." The book is a comparative study of two fast-growing Asian film industries and examines issues of cinema globalization, glocalization and transnationalism.

