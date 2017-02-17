Oscars 2017: Check out which film Sayani Gupta wants to win an...
We recently saw Sayani Gupta in Akshay Kumar starrer Jolly LLB 2 . The court room drama which heading towards the 100 crore club, had an eminent and impressive role of this young actress Sayani Gupta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb 14
|Aneirin
|8
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb 5
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan 27
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-...
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute...
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|THIS: Trailer Trashtalk
|Oct '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC