NSD gives us what Bollywood people don't have: Nawazuddin4 min ago
New Delhi, Feb 5 Coming back to his alma mater, Nawazuddin Siddiqui feels National School of Drama gave him everything that people in Bollywood don't have. Speaking here at NSD during Bharat Rang Mahotsav, the college's annual theatre festival, Siddiqui said, "The confidence that helped me to keep fighting came from the fact that NSD gives you what Bollywood people don't have."
