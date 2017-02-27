Molested Malayalam actress back on social media with brave message!...
The Malayalam actress who was molested and gang-raped in her own car just a couple of weeks ago is back to work and braving it all! The actress, acclaimed for her roles in south Indian films has chosen to rise from the trauma her ordeal has brought her. In a brave post on Instagram, she has posted her comeback message.
