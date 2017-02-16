Mel Gibson directing a "Suicide Squad" sequel wouldn't be so surprising
Last fall at the Venice Film Festival, as the director was selling his Oscar-nominated film "Hacksaw Ridge," Gibson slammed Warner Bros./DC's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" as "a piece of [expletive]" and added, for good measure, that "real superheroes didn't wear Spandex." His strong words to Deadline stirred headlines - especially given the critical drubbing and below-expectations box office that "Batman v Superman" had drawn - and they take on a new light now, as he is shortlisted for WB/DC's "Suicide Squad" sequel, according to the trades.
