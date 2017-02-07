Malaika Arora: Don't see myself doing a full-fledged film
Her dance moves in foot-tapping numbers like 'Chaiyya chaiyya' and 'Munni badnaam hui' have been hugely popular. Actress-model Malaika Arora Khan says she likes the fact that her "love affair" with the big screen is only limited to songs or cameos.
