Kareena Kapoor Khan keen to watch ex-Shahid Kapoor's film Rangoon?1 hour ago

New Delhi [India], Feb. 19: Saif Ali Khan is one of the leads in the upcoming film, 'Rangoon,' and his wife and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is excited to watch the film. She has been praising Saif's suave avatar, where he is seen looking stylish and is sporting a moustache, looking intense as he shows possessiveness towards his lady love, Kangana Ranaut.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.