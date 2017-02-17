Kareena Kapoor Khan keen to watch ex-Shahid Kapoor's film Rangoon?1 hour ago
New Delhi [India], Feb. 19: Saif Ali Khan is one of the leads in the upcoming film, 'Rangoon,' and his wife and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is excited to watch the film. She has been praising Saif's suave avatar, where he is seen looking stylish and is sporting a moustache, looking intense as he shows possessiveness towards his lady love, Kangana Ranaut.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb 14
|Aneirin
|8
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb 5
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan 27
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-...
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute...
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|THIS: Trailer Trashtalk
|Oct '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC