Jackie Chan's film featuring Dubai out in UAE cinemas TODAY

7 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Kung Fu Yoga , Jackie Chan's latest international blockbuster releases today in US and UAE cinemas. The movie includes scenes that were filmed in the emirate in 2016, making it Chan's first movie filmed in the Middle East.

