It's official: Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan to work together in ...

It's a huge day for all movie buff as one of their dreams is going to get true. Megastar Chiranjeevi is all set to share screen space with his brother, power star Pawan Kalyan for the first time ever in ace director Trivikram Srinivas' upcoming multi starrer project.

