Indian films 'Newton' and 'Aaba' bag top honours at Berlin Film Festival
Rajkummar Rao-starrer Newton, directed by Amit V Masurkar, won the CICAE Art Cinema Award presented by the independent jury of the International Confederation of Art House Cinemas. Amar Kaushik's short film, Aaba, won the Special Prize of Generation KPlus International Jury for Best Short Film.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb 14
|Aneirin
|8
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb 5
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan 27
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-...
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute...
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|THIS: Trailer Trashtalk
|Oct '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC