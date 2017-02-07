In Berlin with woman at center of sca...

In Berlin with woman at center of scandal

Read more: Korea Herald

Director Hong Sang-soo is making his third foray to the Berlinale, or Berlin International Film Festival, with the film "On the Beach at Night Alone," which stars his alleged lover Kim Min-hee. The seemingly autobiographical film features Kim as the lead character who wanders a seaside town in torment over an affair with a married man, according to Internet Movie Database, though its international distributor Finecut did not confirm the plot.

