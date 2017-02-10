I was jobless for three years, luckil...

I was jobless for three years, luckily my wife had a job: Arshad Warsi

11 hrs ago

He made a successful debut with Tere Mere Sapne, but actor Arshad Warsi says to post the film he was jobless for nearly three years until films like Seher and Munna Bhai MBBS came his way. The actor, who went on to star in critically acclaimed films like Waisa Bhi Hota Hai, Ishqiya, and Jolly LLB, said he could come so far in his career as wife Maria Goretti was a constant support during the low phase.

Chicago, IL

