I was jobless for three years, luckily my wife had a job: Arshad Warsi
He made a successful debut with Tere Mere Sapne, but actor Arshad Warsi says to post the film he was jobless for nearly three years until films like Seher and Munna Bhai MBBS came his way. The actor, who went on to star in critically acclaimed films like Waisa Bhi Hota Hai, Ishqiya, and Jolly LLB, said he could come so far in his career as wife Maria Goretti was a constant support during the low phase.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|5 hr
|wow
|2
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb 5
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan 27
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-...
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute...
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|THIS: Trailer Trashtalk
|Oct '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC