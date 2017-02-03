I hope Kaabil has broken the stereotyped cinematic blindness: Hrithik Roshan
Kolkata, Feb 4 : Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan said he believes that his latest released movie Kaabil has broken the stereotyped cinematic blindness. Speaking about the usual portrayal of blindness in films, the actor added and said: Blind people are not exactly how they are shown onscreen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan 27
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-...
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute...
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|THIS: Trailer Trashtalk
|Oct '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
|Raj Kapoor on Filmfare (Dec 4, 1970) SATYAMSHOT (Jan '10)
|Oct '16
|Atiq
|3
|Obama tries to recreate SXSW at White House
|Oct '16
|o see the light
|5
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC