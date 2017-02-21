I have learnt a lot from Aamir Khan as an actor, his film Dangal was great: Nana Patekar

Nana Patekar on Dangal: I recently saw Dangal, and what a piece of fine art it is! Aamir and the kids have done such a fabulous job! Vishwanath Patekar, lovingly called Nana Patekar , is a simple man, his 'gamcha' accompanies him in all his interviews during the promotions of his upcoming Hindi film, Wedding Anniversary. The actor stays away from stardom and that reflects in his simplicity and the warmth he spreads everywhere he goes.

