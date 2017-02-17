Hrithik Roshan & Akshay Kumar Team Up For Their First Film Together?
A fight happened between Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol post-Darr, same for Sanjay Dutt and Akshay Kumar after Blue which usually put an end to two Bollywood big stars coming together. Akshay in an interview confirmed, "I am open to doing a two hero film".
