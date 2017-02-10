Hopefully we will see 'Udaan' sequel ...

Hopefully we will see 'Udaan' sequel in 2020: Rajat Barmecha5 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Mumbai, Feb 12 Actor Rajat Barmecha says after his Bollywood debut "Udaan" in 2010, his director Vikramaditya Motwane had discussed about shooting its sequel ten years later. "After finishing 'Udaan', Vikram and I used to joke that we will start shooting its sequel ten years later in 2019.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cinema Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t... 1 hr wow 2
News Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14) Feb 5 Quiet Phart 5
News Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer... Jan 27 Rose of Tralee 2
News 'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... Dec '16 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11) Dec '16 Christine in Mich... 385
News Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News THIS: Trailer Trashtalk Oct '16 Fckwhitepeople 1
See all Cinema Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cinema Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,372 • Total comments across all topics: 278,799,231

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC