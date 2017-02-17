Here's How Drag Queen Peaches Christ Became a Twisted Filmmaker
Joshua Grannell lives in a cute, cozy apartment in San Francisco with colorful art on the walls and no sign of any enormous wigs-at least not when company comes over. He's the creator of Peaches Christ, the outrageous drag queen, filmmaker and midnight-movie hostess-a strange occupation, but it's one that the weird little kid covered in stage blood was born to grow into.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Unicorn Booty.
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb 14
|Aneirin
|8
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb 5
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan 27
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-...
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute...
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|THIS: Trailer Trashtalk
|Oct '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC