HC allows conditional release of 'Rangoon' in 'copyright' case

Hearing a petition alleging copyright violation, the Bombay High Court today allowed conditional release of Kangana Ranaut starer 'Rangoon' by asking its producer Vishal Bhardwaj to submit a bank guarantee of Rs 2 crore until the matter was finally disposed of. Film production company Nadia Movietone Pvt Ltd had filed a suit against Bhardwaj seeking a stay on 'Rangoon' on the ground that the film had allegedly copied the script of their 1935 film "Hunterwali" in which Australian actress Mary Ann Evans had portrayed the role of 'fearless Nadia'.

