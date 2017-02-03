Happy Birthday Urmila Matondkar: As U...

Happy Birthday Urmila Matondkar: As Urmila turns 43, this is how a millennial remembers her. See ...

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

Happy Birthday Urmila Matondkar: Urmila has done some challenging roles in thrillers like Kaun, Bhoot, Ek Haseena Thi and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. If you are in your early 20s, Urmila Matondkar's name may not remind you of Masoom's uber-cute Lakdi ki Kathi or Rangeela's dipped-in-sensuality Tanha Tanha, her career will remind you of ghosts and eerie houses and getting scared out of your wits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cinema Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer... Jan 27 Rose of Tralee 2
News 'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... Dec '16 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11) Dec '16 Christine in Mich... 385
News Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News THIS: Trailer Trashtalk Oct '16 Fckwhitepeople 1
News Raj Kapoor on Filmfare (Dec 4, 1970) SATYAMSHOT (Jan '10) Oct '16 Atiq 3
News Obama tries to recreate SXSW at White House Oct '16 o see the light 5
See all Cinema Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cinema Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,186 • Total comments across all topics: 278,567,197

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC