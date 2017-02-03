Happy Birthday Urmila Matondkar: Urmila has done some challenging roles in thrillers like Kaun, Bhoot, Ek Haseena Thi and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. If you are in your early 20s, Urmila Matondkar's name may not remind you of Masoom's uber-cute Lakdi ki Kathi or Rangeela's dipped-in-sensuality Tanha Tanha, her career will remind you of ghosts and eerie houses and getting scared out of your wits.

