Happy Birthday Urmila Matondkar: As Urmila turns 43, this is how a millennial remembers her. See ...
Happy Birthday Urmila Matondkar: Urmila has done some challenging roles in thrillers like Kaun, Bhoot, Ek Haseena Thi and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. If you are in your early 20s, Urmila Matondkar's name may not remind you of Masoom's uber-cute Lakdi ki Kathi or Rangeela's dipped-in-sensuality Tanha Tanha, her career will remind you of ghosts and eerie houses and getting scared out of your wits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan 27
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-...
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute...
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|THIS: Trailer Trashtalk
|Oct '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
|Raj Kapoor on Filmfare (Dec 4, 1970) SATYAMSHOT (Jan '10)
|Oct '16
|Atiq
|3
|Obama tries to recreate SXSW at White House
|Oct '16
|o see the light
|5
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC