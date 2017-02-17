Full line-up of gigs, art, film, danc...

Full line-up of gigs, art, film, dance and workshops announced for Ipswich Jazz Festival

The full line-up for the return of the Ipswich Jazz Festival has been announced - with a mix of live music, workshops, dance and film set for the summer spectacular weekend. The festival last ran in 2015, but organisers have spent the last year working hard to organise a varied line-up for a return in 2017 for the weekend of June 23-25.

