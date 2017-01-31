For 40 years, Portland International Film Festival has expanded horizons
This year marks the official entry into middle age of the Portland International Film Festival, and to celebrate, the Northwest Film Center has resorted to Roman numerals. PIFF XL kicks off on Thursday, Feb. 9, and runs through Sunday, Feb. 26, providing once again the annual pinnacle of the city's cinematic calendar.
