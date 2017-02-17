Filmfare Awards 2017: Salman Khan grooves to some of his hit Bollywood numbers
One of the biggest Bollywood events, the 62nd Jio Filmfare Awards are all set to set your television screens on fire as they air on Sony channel on Saturday, February 18 at 9 pm. But before you see the grand Bollywood awards night unveil on your tv screens, here are some videos from inside the event to get you all the more excited.
