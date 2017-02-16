Filmfare Awards 2017: Karan Johar to ...

Filmfare Awards 2017: Karan Johar to take you inside the Blue Room...

3 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Twitter this year has partnered with Filmfare Awards through Twitter Amplify, which will see Filmfare broadcast exclusive curated content live from the Twitter Blueroom at 6:30 pm on February 18, an hour before the television airing of the 62nd Jio Filmfare Awards 2017. The special broadcast will be available worldwide to all of Twitter's logged-in and logged-out audience and on all connected devices.

