Filmfare Awards 2017: Karan Johar to take you inside the Blue Room...
Twitter this year has partnered with Filmfare Awards through Twitter Amplify, which will see Filmfare broadcast exclusive curated content live from the Twitter Blueroom at 6:30 pm on February 18, an hour before the television airing of the 62nd Jio Filmfare Awards 2017. The special broadcast will be available worldwide to all of Twitter's logged-in and logged-out audience and on all connected devices.
