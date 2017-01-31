Fear And Fury After Top Bollywood Fil...

Fear And Fury After Top Bollywood Filmmaker Suffers Vicious Attack

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

Bernama's correspondent Shakir Husain shares the happenings in India from New Delhi. By Shakir Husain NEW DELHI -- Bollywood has reacted with fear and fury after one of its well-known film directors suffered a vicious mob attack in Rajasthan, India's desert state known for tales of chivalry and fabled forts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cinema Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer... Jan 27 Rose of Tralee 2
News 'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... Dec '16 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11) Dec '16 Christine in Mich... 385
News Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News THIS: Trailer Trashtalk Oct '16 Fckwhitepeople 1
News Raj Kapoor on Filmfare (Dec 4, 1970) SATYAMSHOT (Jan '10) Oct '16 Atiq 3
News Obama tries to recreate SXSW at White House Oct '16 o see the light 5
See all Cinema Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cinema Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,400 • Total comments across all topics: 278,448,886

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC