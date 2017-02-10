EFM 2017: First Image - The House Tha...

EFM 2017: First Image - The House That Jack Built

Feel-good filmmaker Lars Von Trier is back at the European Film Market with a new project starring Matt Dillon entitled The House That Jack Built , and we have your first look at what's to come. According to Variety TrustNordisk has inked several pre-sales for Danish auteur Lars von Trier's serial-killer thriller which stars Dillon alongside Bruno Ganz.

