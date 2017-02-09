Dominic Corry: Movies used to be all about sex - so what happened?
With the return of Fifty Shades this week, Dominic Corry asks: What happened to the sex-ridden movies of the past? When I worked at the iconic Video Ezy Ponsonby in the late '90s, there was a section towards the back of the store titled 'Erotic', and it was very popular. It catered to customers who didn't want to cross the line into watching pornography, but nevertheless desired something ... sexy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb 5
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan 27
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-...
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute...
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|THIS: Trailer Trashtalk
|Oct '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
|Raj Kapoor on Filmfare (Dec 4, 1970) SATYAMSHOT (Jan '10)
|Oct '16
|Atiq
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC