Didn't adapt Shiva Trilogy out of fear: filmmaker Karan Johar4 min ago

Bengaluru, Feb 11 Bollywood Director Karan Johar today said the fear of repercussions was one of the reasons for him not to adapt Amish Thripathi's Shiva Trilogy. "Fear of repercussions was one of the reasons for not adapting Amish Thripathi's Shiva Trilogy," he said in an interaction with the audience at "The Huddle", an interactive event with personalities from different walks of life, organised by The Hindu.

