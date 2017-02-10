Didn't adapt Shiva Trilogy out of fear: filmmaker Karan Johar4 min ago
Bengaluru, Feb 11 Bollywood Director Karan Johar today said the fear of repercussions was one of the reasons for him not to adapt Amish Thripathi's Shiva Trilogy. "Fear of repercussions was one of the reasons for not adapting Amish Thripathi's Shiva Trilogy," he said in an interaction with the audience at "The Huddle", an interactive event with personalities from different walks of life, organised by The Hindu.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb 5
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan 27
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-...
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute...
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|THIS: Trailer Trashtalk
|Oct '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
|Raj Kapoor on Filmfare (Dec 4, 1970) SATYAMSHOT (Jan '10)
|Oct '16
|Atiq
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC