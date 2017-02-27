Did Moonlight's Oscar win make up for Brokeback Mountain's snub?

The first film about a homosexual relationship to win the Academy Award for best picture, Moonlight has gone a step further than Ang Lee's 2005 film and Todd Haynes' Carol, which was denied a nomination When Moonlight won the best picture prize at the dramatic finale of yesterday's Academy Awards ceremony, it also became the first LGBT film to garner the top honour in the awards' 89-year history. But that, as many longtime film lovers would tell you, is only because Brokeback Mountain did not win it in 2006 in one of the greatest upsets in Oscars history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.