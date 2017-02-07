Darker than Fifty Shades: 15 films to make Grey look beige

The movie adaptation of E L James' Fifty Shades of Grey might have got groups like Family First hot under the collar, but despite big box office it wasn't one of the great moments in erotic cinema. As the tale of Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey continues in Fifty Shades Darker , Stuff looks at a selection of sexy films it should aim to emulate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.