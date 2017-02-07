Darker than Fifty Shades: 15 films to make Grey look beige
The movie adaptation of E L James' Fifty Shades of Grey might have got groups like Family First hot under the collar, but despite big box office it wasn't one of the great moments in erotic cinema. As the tale of Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey continues in Fifty Shades Darker , Stuff looks at a selection of sexy films it should aim to emulate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb 5
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan 27
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-...
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute...
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|THIS: Trailer Trashtalk
|Oct '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
|Raj Kapoor on Filmfare (Dec 4, 1970) SATYAMSHOT (Jan '10)
|Oct '16
|Atiq
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC