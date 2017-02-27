Dallas/Fort Worth South Asian Film Fe...

Dallas/Fort Worth South Asian Film Festival to feature Texas premiere

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

A Billion Colour Story , a timely film on religious intolerance, will make its Texas premiere at the third annual Dallas/Fort Worth South Asian Film Festival on Friday. The festival runs through Sunday at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science in Dallas and AMC Village on the Parkway 9 in Addison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cinema Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t... Feb 14 Aneirin 8
News Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14) Feb 5 Quiet Phart 5
News Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer... Jan '17 Rose of Tralee 2
News 'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... Dec '16 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11) Dec '16 Christine in Mich... 385
News Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News THIS: Trailer Trashtalk Oct '16 Fckwhitepeople 1
See all Cinema Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cinema Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Space Station
  3. Libya
  4. Iran
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,157 • Total comments across all topics: 279,196,801

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC