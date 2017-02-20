Confirmed! Priyanka Chopra to attend Oscar 2017 and guess which film shea s rooting for?
Good news folks! Priyanka Chopra is attending the Academy Awards this year and that too with music legend Mick Jagger! Once again, the diva is going to leave fashion critics stunned with her red carpet appearance at the Academy Awards red carpet. Clearly, award functions in the West really like PeeCee! Thanks to the power of Instagram, the actress revealed in the most subtle way possible that she's attending Oscar 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BollywoodLife.com.
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb 14
|Aneirin
|8
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb 5
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan 27
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-...
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute...
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|THIS: Trailer Trashtalk
|Oct '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC