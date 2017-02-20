Confirmed! Priyanka Chopra to attend Oscar 2017 and guess which film shea s rooting for?

Good news folks! Priyanka Chopra is attending the Academy Awards this year and that too with music legend Mick Jagger! Once again, the diva is going to leave fashion critics stunned with her red carpet appearance at the Academy Awards red carpet. Clearly, award functions in the West really like PeeCee! Thanks to the power of Instagram, the actress revealed in the most subtle way possible that she's attending Oscar 2017.

