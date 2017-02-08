China Film Festival a major coup for Dunedin

The Dunedin City Council is thrilled to announce that the city will host New Zealand's first ever official China Film Festival in March/April 2017. Partnering with the New Zealand Film Commission , the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade's Shanghai office and the Shanghai Art Film Festival , the DCC has secured six new release feature movies to play at the festival which will be held at the Regent Theatre from March 31 to April 2. Mayor of Dunedin Dave Cull says, "Hosting this festival is a major coup for Dunedin.

