Bollywood's friendly ghosts: Not just Anushka Sharma in...

With Anushka Sharma playing a friendly ghost in Phillauri, we check out other actors who took upon such roles in the right 'spirit' The trailer of Phillauri released recently, and while everyone expected the film to be hatke, nobody expected to see Anushka Sharma play a ghost! The actress, who has had a phenomenal 2016 with Sultan and Ae Dil hai Mushkil , looks ethereal in a white and gold lehenga and it's a hoot to watch her scaring and later, befriending Suraj Sharma's character. The concept of the friendly spirit may not have been explored very often in Bollywood, but each time that it did, it left an impact on audience's minds.

