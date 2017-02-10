Bollywood's friendly ghosts: Not just...

Bollywood's friendly ghosts: Not just Anushka Sharma in...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: DNA India

With Anushka Sharma playing a friendly ghost in Phillauri, we check out other actors who took upon such roles in the right 'spirit' The trailer of Phillauri released recently, and while everyone expected the film to be hatke, nobody expected to see Anushka Sharma play a ghost! The actress, who has had a phenomenal 2016 with Sultan and Ae Dil hai Mushkil , looks ethereal in a white and gold lehenga and it's a hoot to watch her scaring and later, befriending Suraj Sharma's character. The concept of the friendly spirit may not have been explored very often in Bollywood, but each time that it did, it left an impact on audience's minds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cinema Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14) Feb 5 Quiet Phart 5
News Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer... Jan 27 Rose of Tralee 2
News 'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... Dec '16 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11) Dec '16 Christine in Mich... 385
News Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News THIS: Trailer Trashtalk Oct '16 Fckwhitepeople 1
News Raj Kapoor on Filmfare (Dec 4, 1970) SATYAMSHOT (Jan '10) Oct '16 Atiq 3
See all Cinema Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cinema Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,662 • Total comments across all topics: 278,790,960

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC