Bollywood scores over Hollywood in Oman
Muscat: Movies starring Bollywood heroes Salman, Shah Rukh or Aamir Khan are more in demand in Oman than the Oscar winning films, according to industry experts in Oman. Raj Hingorani, General Manager, Al Bahja Cinema in Muscat, admitted that only action-packed or horror movies do well in Oman because they are not dialogue-dependent.
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb 14
|Aneirin
|8
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb 5
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-...
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute...
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|THIS: Trailer Trashtalk
|Oct '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
