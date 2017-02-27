Bollywood scores over Hollywood in Oman

Bollywood scores over Hollywood in Oman

Muscat: Movies starring Bollywood heroes Salman, Shah Rukh or Aamir Khan are more in demand in Oman than the Oscar winning films, according to industry experts in Oman. Raj Hingorani, General Manager, Al Bahja Cinema in Muscat, admitted that only action-packed or horror movies do well in Oman because they are not dialogue-dependent.

