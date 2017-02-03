Bollywood Queen Deepika Padukone Sets Her Sights On Hollywood
For years Hollywood studios have been targeting movie audiences in India and China. In the past, they'd dub their films into local languages.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|47 min
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan 27
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-...
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute...
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|THIS: Trailer Trashtalk
|Oct '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
|Raj Kapoor on Filmfare (Dec 4, 1970) SATYAMSHOT (Jan '10)
|Oct '16
|Atiq
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC