Blast from the past: Farhan Akhtar's 'original' acting debut set to release, 9 years later
The Fakir of Venice, the film Farhan Akhtar was supposed to make his debut with, is finally gearing up for release, nine years after 2008's Rock On!!, which is his actual acting debut. Says our source, "An offbeat film, it would also mark the debut of director Anand Surapur, had it released then.
