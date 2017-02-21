Black Maria Film Festival returning t...

Black Maria Film Festival returning to SCCC Saturday

11 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

The Black Maria Film Festival launched its 36th annual tour this month with a series of distinctive New Jersey programs that will culminate with a return to Sussex County Community College on Saturday. The Black Maria Film Festival, founded by filmmaker and teacher John Columbus in 1981, is dedicated to creativity and innovation in the moving-image arts.

