Berlinale Premieres Its First Yiddish Film and Revisits an Israeli Classic
A meditative documentary about Samuel Bickels, a polyglot costume drama about Karl Marx and a star-studded AndrA© Aciman adaptation are among the films to watch for at this year's Berlin International Film Festival, which kicked off on Thursday with the warmly received "Django," a biopic about the legendary Gypsy Jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt. When the Berlinale slows to a finish on Sunday, over 400 films will have been screened in what is Europe's largest film festival, an orgiastic celebration of world cinema that is as gloriously messy as the city that gave birth to it.
