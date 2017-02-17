Berlin: War Drama 'Insyriated' Wins Europa Cinemas Label Prize
Insyriated , Philippe van Leeuw's drama about a Syrian family caught in its home while its city is under siege, has won the European Cinemas Label prize as the best European film in the Panorama section of the Berlin Film Festival. could not be more vital and topical, and an entirely appropriate winner of the Label," the jury said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb 14
|Aneirin
|8
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb 5
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan 27
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-...
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute...
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|THIS: Trailer Trashtalk
|Oct '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC