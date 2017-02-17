Berlin: 'On Body and Soul' Takes Critics, Audience Honors
Ildiko Enyedi's idiosyncratic love story On Body and Soul collected a trio of separate honors for the independent juries of the Berlin Film Festival, picking up the best film awards from the association of international film critics , the German ecumenical jury and the audience award given by a jury of readers of Berlin daily newspaper the Berliner Morgenpost. Enyedi, who first caught critics attention with her 1989 debut My Twentieth Century, which won the Cannes Camera d'Or prize for first feature, mixes stylized sensuality with magic realist humor in On Body and Soul , which sets its odd love story against the backdrop of a slaughterhouse.
