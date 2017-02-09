Berlin film fest gets into swing with...

Berlin film fest gets into swing with Django Reinhardt biopic

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

Movie about renowned musician kicks off a programme that includes Stanley Tucci's biopic about Swiss artist Alberto Giacometti and British comedy The Party, set at an MP's London soiree The Berlin film festival opens on Thursday with the world premiere of Django , a biopic about Gypsy-jazz great Django Reinhardt focused on the little-known story of his family's persecution by the Nazis. The French production is one of 18 movies vying for the coveted Golden Bear, which will be awarded February 18 by a jury led by Hollywood director Paul Verhoeven .

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cinema Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14) Feb 5 Quiet Phart 5
News Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer... Jan 27 Rose of Tralee 2
News 'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... Dec '16 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11) Dec '16 Christine in Mich... 385
News Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News THIS: Trailer Trashtalk Oct '16 Fckwhitepeople 1
News Raj Kapoor on Filmfare (Dec 4, 1970) SATYAMSHOT (Jan '10) Oct '16 Atiq 3
See all Cinema Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cinema Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,461 • Total comments across all topics: 278,719,786

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC