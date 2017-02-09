Berlin film fest gets into swing with Django Reinhardt biopic

Movie about renowned musician kicks off a programme that includes Stanley Tucci's biopic about Swiss artist Alberto Giacometti and British comedy The Party, set at an MP's London soiree The Berlin film festival opens on Thursday with the world premiere of Django , a biopic about Gypsy-jazz great Django Reinhardt focused on the little-known story of his family's persecution by the Nazis. The French production is one of 18 movies vying for the coveted Golden Bear, which will be awarded February 18 by a jury led by Hollywood director Paul Verhoeven .

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.