'Awards Chatter' Podcast - Isabelle Huppert

The "Meryl Streep of France," finally an Oscar nominee at the age of 63, discusses her close collaborations with Claude Chabrol and Michael Haneke, her attraction to "perverse, manipulative, icy" characters and the controversial new film for which she's received the best notices of her career. "On the one hand they are extremely close to me, and on the other hand they have nothing to do with me," the actress Isabelle Huppert says of the many characters that she's played, as we sit down at the San Ysidro Ranch near Santa Barbara to record an episode of The Hollywood Reporter 's 'Awards Chatter' podcast.

